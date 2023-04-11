IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav suffers eye injury while attempting catch during DC vs MI clash; Watch

The IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals was an eventful one, with several twists and turns. In the 17th over, Suryakumar Yadav suffered a freak injury when he tried to catch the ball hit by Axar Patel over long-on. He was hit above his eye and had to sit out of the field. Suryakumar later came on to bat and dismissed for a golden duck by Mukesh Kumar.

Earlier, David Warner scored his third fifty of the season, taking 47 balls to reach 51 runs. Axar Patel also played a crucial role in DC's innings, flaunting his much-improved batting skills and making an impactful 54 off just 25 balls. This helped Delhi reach a competitive total after Mumbai Indians put them in to bat.

Veteran player Piyush Chawla, who had gone unsold in the previous season, showed that he still had his sublime skills intact by taking three wickets for Mumbai Indians. Prithvi Shaw, who had struggled in the first three games, hit some high-quality boundaries in his 10-ball 15 before falling to a sweep shot off spinner Hrithik Shokeen.

Manish Pandey, who batted at number three, used his feet brilliantly against the spinners but fell victim to his own tactics. Yash Dhull, who made his IPL debut after warming the bench for the whole of last season, could last only four balls.

Despite Chawla's early wickets, DC managed to turn the game around with Axar's brilliant batting. When Chawla trapped Rovman Powell with a googly in the 11th over, Delhi were staring at a below-par total at 86 for four. However, Axar's innings changed the momentum of the game and gave Delhi a fighting chance.