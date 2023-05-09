 IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana fined 12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate against Punjab Kings
KKR captain Nitish Rana slapped with a fine of INR 12 lakh after maintaining a slow over-rate in their five-wicket win over the Punjab Kings on Monday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Nitish Rana. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Nitish Rana, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, was fined Rs 12 lakh for sluggish over-rate in KKR's exciting last-over win over Punjab Kings in Kolkata on Monday, May 9. According to the IPL's code of conduct, Rana was fined Rs 12 lakh for his team's first offence of the season relating to minimum over-rate offences.

article-image

Rinku Singh holds his nerve to finish the match for KKR:

Rinku Singh's last-ball boundary helped Kolkata Knight Riders overcome Punjab Kings by five wickets on May 8 night, keeping their IPL play-off chances alive. As KKR completed a 180-run chase at home, skipper Rana's half-century and Andre Russell's exploits were followed by Rinku's 10-ball 21 not out.

KKR bowled decently to restrict PBKS to a below-par 179 for seven after the visitors elected to play on a slow surface, led by Varun Chakravarthy's 3 for 26. KKR won by five wickets, chasing down the 180-run winning mark off the penultimate ball of the innings, with Russell smashing a 23-ball 43 that included three fours and as many maximums.

article-image

Nitish Rana heaps praise on Andre Russell for coming back well:

Reflecting on Andre Russell finally finding form, Rana stated that this is a result of backing him continuously and that he needs one knock to break the shackles.

"Ten matches have gone, we were all waiting for that one Russell innings to come. He was one innings away, I kept backing him saying you have done a lot, and you will 100 per cent win us a game. This pitch was a feel of home advantage as well. Our bowlers bowled badly at the death, I was angry that we conceded that many because this was a 160-165 run wicket."

The Jamaican also earned the Player of the Match award.

