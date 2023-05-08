 KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Punjab Kings opt to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsKKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Punjab Kings opt to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders
Live Updates

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Punjab Kings opt to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders. Follow our Live Blog for the latest scores and updates.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
08 May 2023 07:18 PM IST

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy

08 May 2023 07:18 PM IST

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

08 May 2023 07:18 PM IST
08 May 2023 07:18 PM IST

Nitish Rana: The wicket looks to be on the drier side. We are going with the same team. We wanted to bat first so that spin can come more into play.

08 May 2023 07:18 PM IST

Shikhar Dhawan: We gonna bat first. The wicket looks quite dry, we would like to put a good totaland defend it. That's a good thing that we are scoring 200. One change, Bhanuka comes in place of Short. Seems like it will stop a bit and come.

08 May 2023 07:18 PM IST

Punjab Kings opt to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Why not Wriddhiman Saha?': Fans question BCCI as Ishan Kishan replaces KL Rahul for WTC Final

'Why not Wriddhiman Saha?': Fans question BCCI as Ishan Kishan replaces KL Rahul for WTC Final

Watch: Shardul Thakur mimics KKR owner Shahrukh Khan while taking a series of catches during IPL...

Watch: Shardul Thakur mimics KKR owner Shahrukh Khan while taking a series of catches during IPL...

'Champions League our life': Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag stresses on qualification after...

'Champions League our life': Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag stresses on qualification after...

'My father was watching the game and I really enjoyed it' - Abdul Samad on his winning six against...

'My father was watching the game and I really enjoyed it' - Abdul Samad on his winning six against...

WTC Final: Ishan Kishan replaces injured KL Rahul in India's Test squad vs Australia

WTC Final: Ishan Kishan replaces injured KL Rahul in India's Test squad vs Australia