KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Punjab Kings opt to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders

Nitish Rana: The wicket looks to be on the drier side. We are going with the same team. We wanted to bat first so that spin can come more into play.

Shikhar Dhawan: We gonna bat first. The wicket looks quite dry, we would like to put a good totaland defend it. That's a good thing that we are scoring 200. One change, Bhanuka comes in place of Short. Seems like it will stop a bit and come.