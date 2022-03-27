IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma fined 12 lakhs for slow over rate in defeat to Delhi Capitals

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on March 27.

As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakhs.

Earlier, Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel played unbeaten knocks of 48 and 38 respectively as Delhi chased the target of 178 with 10 balls left to play.

Capitals who needed 75 off 42 at one point looked deep in trouble when Shardul Thakur became the sixth wicket to fall soon after. But they weren't done yet as Patel and Yadav pulled off a coup to gather points for Capitals.

Earlier, knocks from Ishan Kishan (81) and captain Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to a total of 177/5 in their Indian Premier League 2022 match against Delhi Capitals.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 08:57 PM IST