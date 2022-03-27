IPL 2022: Who is Basil Thampi? All you need to know about the MI bowler

Mumbai Indians pacer Basil Thampi shone on his debut for the five-time IPL champions with a super show against the Delhi Capitals in the 2022 edition of the cash-rich league at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Thampi was bought by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 mega auction at the base price of Rs 30 lakhs earlier this year.

The Kerala pacer bagged three crucial wickets which almost derailed Delhi Capitals’ chase.

Thampi first dismissed DC dangerman Prithvi Shaw for 1 on the very second delivery of his first over for his new franchise. He then followed it with the wicket of West Indian power-hitter Rovman Powell for a duck two balls later. His third wicket came when he had India all-rounder Shardul Thakur caught by MI skipper Rohit Sharma.

Thampi finished his quota of four overs with figures of 3-35 in MI’s defeat.

In his IPL journey, Thampi previously played for Gujarat Lions in 2017 after being bought for Rs 85 lakhs. He received the Emerging Player Award bagging 11 wickets from 12 matches in the season.

In 2018, he turned up for Sunrisers Hyderabad. That season he bowled the most expensive spell in the history of IPL, conceding 70 runs in four overs against RCB.

Thampi made his first-class debut for Kerala in the 2014–15 Ranji Trophy on 6 February 2015.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 07:24 PM IST