IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants’ pacer Avesh Khan remembers hospitalised mum after match-winning show

IPL team Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) speedster dedicated his Man-of-the-Match award against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to his hospitalised mother.

Avesh bagged 4-24 in a thrilling 12-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL 2022 match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday (April 04).

After the match, Avesh revealed that he spoke to his mother, and she was doing well.

"I would like to dedicate this performance to my mother who is hospitalised. I received a lot of support from her. After the match, I picked up my phone and connected with her on a video call, and gave her the details of the match. She is fine now," revealed the India pacer.

"She has a urine infection and two years back she had breast cancer, so that also affected her but now she's doing fine. I am feeling good about giving a match-winning performance in the last game, but every day is a new day and I will try to bowl with the same rhythm and win my side the game. We do practice with a wet ball so that we are used to it and if you have bowl yorkers in crunch situations then your practice helps. The other day there was not much dew and hence it was easier to bowl the yorkers. There's not been any team meeting, we try to talk on the field and keep things simple,” he added.



Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 07:58 PM IST