IPL 2022: Cops file FIR against man for fist-bumping Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians match

Pune cops arrested a man on Sunday for intruding the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch and fist-bumping Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during an IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore played on Saturday (April 9).

According to a report in The Indian Express, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police initially booked the man on charges of trespassing and creating ruckus.

The man has been identified as Dashrath Jadhav (26), a resident of Khandala taluka in Satara district.

Inspector Madhukar Sawant, in charge of the Talegaon Dabhade police station, said: “A First Information Report has been registered against the man under Sections 447 (criminal trespass) and 353 (Assault or use of criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.”



Kohli scored 48 as RCB beat MI by seven wickets.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 06:35 PM IST