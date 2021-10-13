IPL 2021, Qualifier 2: When and where to watch today's KKR vs DC match Live on TV and online

The Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2021 will feature Delhi Capitals (DC) crossing swords with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

After suffering a four-wicket loss at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1, Rishabh Pant's Capitals will have this one final chance for redemption when they duke it out with the two time Champions to march into the finals.

DC who finished their league stage on top of the points table, will look to qualify for the second consecutive time in two seasons. However, in Eoin Morgan's KKR, who are high in spirits after knocking Royal Challengers Bangalore out of the tournament, they will have a tough opponent to crack.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the IPL 2021, Qualifier 2, KKR vs DC match today.

Where is the KKR vs DC game taking place?

The IPL 2021, match No. 59, KKR vs DC will be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium tonight.

At what time will the KKR vs DC match begin?

The KKR vs DC match begins at 7:30 PM IST today (Wednesday, October 13).

Where and how to catch the live action of IPL 2021 KKR vs DC match?

KKR vs DC match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 KKR vs DC match online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 KKR vs DC match will be available on Hotstar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 05:18 PM IST