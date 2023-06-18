Indonesia Open 2023: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty Crowned Men's Doubles Champions

Indian badminton stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made history on Sunday as they beat Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik 21-17, 21-18 in the men's doubles final to win the Indonesia Open 2023.

It's the first time in nine meetings that Satwik and Chirag managed to beat the world No. 3 pair of Chia and Soh.

This is Satwik and Chirag's first ever Super 1000 title. They are also the first Indian pair to clinch the Indonesia Open.

The latest title in their trophy cabinet will sit alongside the Commonwealth Games gold medal, Thomas Cup gold medal, World Championships bronze and wins in Super 300 (Syed Modi), Super 500 (Thailand and India Open) and Super 750 (French Open).

