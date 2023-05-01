Indian shuttlers Satwik-Chirag create history as first Indian duo to clinch Asian Badminton Championship

On Sunday, at the Badminton Asia Championships held in Dubai, India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ended a 58-year drought by clinching the Continental championship in men's doubles. The Indian duo secured a spectacular victory against Malaysia's Ong Yew Sing and Teo Ee Yi with a score of 16-21, 21-17, 21-19.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Resilience and determination

Despite losing the first game and being six points behind in the second, Satwiksairaj and Chirag demonstrated resilience and determination, staging a remarkable comeback to secure the gold medal. This win marks the first doubles gold for India at the Asian meet, a significant milestone for Indian badminton.

Elated with the gargantuan feat, Chirag said, “I am over the moon. I and Satwik worked really hard for this medal, and I am happy that we have finally won the title.” Satwik said.

“I am grateful for all the support we have got during this Championships. It’s a great feeling to win this tournament for the first time, and I am sure we will win more such titles in the future. We will continue to work hard to bring laurels to the country,” he added.

Despite having won several titles, including the Thomas Cup, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's recent victory at the Badminton Asia Championships will rank among the best, given the presence of the world No. 1 pair, Olympic champions, and former world champions in the tournament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Beating the best

In the final showdown, the Indian duo faced off against the tournament's best defending team, resulting in an intense match. Unfortunately, things did not go according to plan for Satwiksairaj and Chirag, as they struggled to get the necessary length to execute their smashes. The Malaysians effectively countered whatever little they could manage, leaving the Indians on the back foot.

After defeating the reigning world No.1 and former world champions in the earlier rounds, the Malaysians started strong, taking the lead from the 13th point in the first game and winning it comfortably. They continued to dominate in the second game, cruising ahead until Satwiksairaj's service changed the course of the match, and the Indians scored five straight points, shifting the momentum in their favor.

In the decider, Satwiksairaj and Chirag staged a remarkable comeback from 11–15, surviving some anxious moments before pulling off one of the biggest victories of their careers. Chirag's smashes were particularly impressive, earning around ten points for the Indian duo. Satwiksairaj's service and Chirag's smashes proved to be the game-changers in the match.

History has been made

The win is particularly noteworthy as Dinesh Khanna was the only other Indian to win a gold at this meet, way back in 1965. Satwiksairaj and Chirag have now etched their names in Indian badminton history, ending a long drought and bringing great pride to their country. The victory is a testament to their hard work and dedication, and they have set a new benchmark for Indian doubles badminton.