India's Batting Collapse In Christchurch Exposes Overseas Test Woes | Representational Image

Mumbai: There is something profoundly disturbing about the manner in which India's batting unravelled on the second day of the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday.

Barely days after amassing a monumental 720/9 in Wellington, the Indian batting establishment came crashing down to earth, exposing the familiar frailties that surface when the ball begins to seam and swing overseas.

At 116/6 in response to New Zealand's 356, India were not merely battling a formidable bowling attack but also the consequences of their own indiscretions. The 240-run deficit appeared even more daunting considering that the cream of their batting had already been dismissed.

The Christchurch surface was challenging, but by no means unplayable. New Zealand's batters had demonstrated as much. Tom Blundell's painstaking 89 off 211 deliveries was a lesson in application, temperament and the willingness to endure uncomfortable passages of play. It was precisely the sort of innings India desperately needed but failed to produce.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's dismissal without scoring set the tone. Matt Henry exposed the opener's vulnerability with the moving ball, while Devdutt Padikkal, despite showing glimpses of fluency during his 21, succumbed to the temptation of driving away from his body.

Captain Shubman Gill's departure for 17 on the stroke of tea compounded India's misery. Kyle Jamieson squared up Gill with a delivery that underlined the importance of technique and judgement in conditions where even the slightest miscalculation can prove fatal.

At 59/3, India needed consolidation, not adventure.

The bankruptcy of application

The 37-run partnership between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant briefly threatened to wrest the initiative from New Zealand. But Pant's dismissal for 23 was symptomatic of India's inability to distinguish between positive cricket and reckless aggression.

Having struck Jacob Duffy for a six, Pant perished attempting another attacking shot. His unorthodox methods have fashioned some of India's greatest overseas Test victories, but there are occasions when discretion must take precedence over audacity.

Rahul's dismissal was arguably more disappointing. Having negotiated 80 deliveries for his 25, the experienced opener squandered the benefits of his perseverance with an injudicious stroke outside off-stump.

For a batter who had invested considerable time in acclimatising to the conditions, the manner of his departure was particularly galling.

India's subsequent retreat into a defensive shell was equally problematic. Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel managed just 12 runs across 15 overs before the former fell off the final delivery of the day.

Read Also Sunil Gavaskar Fumes In Commentary Box As India Keep Dropping Catches Against New Zealand; VIDEO

The Wellington illusion

What makes the Christchurch capitulation particularly disappointing is the context of India's batting exploits in Wellington.

The monumental accumulation of runs in the opening Test had seemingly restored confidence in India's batting. Yet, confronted with a more searching examination of their technique and temperament, the tourists appeared woefully inadequate.

New Zealand's seamers deserve enormous credit for their collective discipline. Henry, Jamieson, Duffy and Nathan Smith maintained relentless pressure, rarely offering the Indian batters an opportunity to dictate proceedings.

The collapse also diminished the significance of Akash Deep's outstanding effort of 5/99. On a day when India's fielding had already betrayed their bowlers, the batting compounded the damage.

With their World Test Championship final aspirations under threat, India can ill afford such collective failures.

The true measure of a batting unit lies not in the mountain of runs it accumulates in favourable conditions but in its resourcefulness when confronted with adversity.

On Saturday in Christchurch, India's celebrated batting line-up failed that examination spectacularly.

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