 'Indians Don't Go To Poor Countries': Virender Sehwag Brutally Trolls Adam Gilchrist On Club Prairie Podcast; Video
Virender Sehwag not only left the co-hosts in splits with his answers but also took every opportunity to sledge his former opponents Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan on the podcast.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 02:27 PM IST
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag graced the Club Prairie Fire podcast on Monday, captivating hosts Adam Gilchrist, Michael Vaughan, and James Rochford, known as The Professor, with his candid and humorous insights.

Sehwag's razor-sharp wit not only induced laughter but also allowed him to jovially taunt his former opponents Gilchrist and Vaughan throughout the episode.

A particularly memorable moment unfolded when Gilchrist inquired about the likelihood of Indian cricketers participating in international T20 leagues.

Sehwag responded with his characteristic bluntness that left Gilchrist nonplussed and the rest of the panel in stitches.

Viru leaves Gilly speechless

Gilchrist: "Do you see a time where Indian players will be able to go and play other T20 leagues?"

Sehwag: "No, we don't need to. We are rich people, we don't go to poor countries for other leagues."

This unexpected retort not only defied expectations but also underscored Sehwag's reputation for straightforward commentary, triggering uproarious laughter among his hosts.

Sehwag is among the illustrious lineup of Indian stars, including Ravi Shastri, Rishabh Pant, and Rohit Sharma, to have appeared on the podcast.

Enhancing his playful digs at his Australian hosts, Sehwag shared an anecdote about declining a lucrative offer from the Big Bash League, citing the remuneration as insufficient:

"I still remember when I was dropped from Indian team and I was playing IPL. Then I got an offer from BBL that I should participate in the Big Bash, I said okey how much money, they said $100,000.

"I said I can spend that money in my holidays, even last night bill was more than that," the 45-year-old jokingly revealed.

