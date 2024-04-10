 ‘Bathrobe Bhi Utaar Dete Hai’: Virender Sehwag Shares Video Of Hilarious Ad With Ravi Shastri
The commercial starts with Ravi Shastri and Virender Sehwag walking into a sauna room at a five-star hotel wearing nothing but bathrobe's with their nicknames 'Shaz' and 'Viru' written on the back.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 05:09 PM IST
article-image

Former India cricketers Ravi Shastri and Virender Sehwag recently shot an advertisement for a travel company and the chemistry between the two is absolutely electric.

While sitting inside the sauna, Shastri starts introducing Sehwag in his loud booming voice, but is asked to tone down on the volume a bit.

Shastri then introduces the various travel packages that MakeMyTrip offers but Sehwag tells him to relax as they are not in the commentary box.

But Shastri being Shastri, can't control himself and starts his commentary as soon as they leave the sauna.

Notably, Shastri had posted three pictures of himself in the bathrobe before Sehwag shared the full ad on X.

article-image

"Ravi bhai bol rahe the ‘Bathrobe bhi utaar dete hai’ (Ravi bhai was saying let's take the bathrobes off as well)," Sehwag wrote on the post.

"Not sure who is the hottest here.. me, Viru, or the steam," Shastri tweeted as he also posted the video on his social media.

Both cricket legends are part of Star Sports' commentary team which is currently plying its trade in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

