'I Am Hottie, I Am Naughty': Ravi Shastri Posts 'Thirst Trap' Pictures On X; Fans REACT With Hilarious Memes

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri seems to have woken up in a naughty mood on Tuesday as he took to social media to post some pictures of himself wearing a bathrobe and chilling inside what looks like a sauna room.

Shastri, who is currently doing his commentary duties in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), also gave some hilarious captions to his pictures.

The pictures however, seem like they are part of an ad shoot involving the former India head coach.

"Does this photo qualify as a thirst trap?," Shastri asked his fans.

"I am hottie, I am naughty, I am sixtyyyy," the 61-year-old wrote in an earlier post.

His followers on X were left wondering whether the posts were part of an ad campaign or is Shastri's account hacked.

Shastri has been part of various ad campaigns during this IPL season. His flamboyant and charismatic personality along with a booming voice is a perfect mix for advertisers looking to cash in on his popularity.

Broadcasters have been paying big bucks to rope in Shastri's services as commentator after his tenure as India coach came to an end after the T20 World Cup in 2021.

Ravi Shastri Profile

Born on May 27, 1962, in Mumbai, he made his mark as a left-handed batsman and a right-arm spin bowler, representing India in Tests and ODIs between the early 1980s and 1992.

Known for his articulate commentary and deep understanding of the game, Shastri transitioned smoothly into broadcasting post-retirement.

His tenure as the head coach of the Indian national team from 2017 to 2021 was notable for India's overseas victories and fostering a fighting spirit within the team. Shastri's legacy is that of a cricketing stalwart who excelled on and off the field.