Indian women's football team star, Bala Devi hails changes in national set-up

New Delhi: Indian women's football team star Bala Devi has hailed the recent changes in the national set-up and said they have helped the players in innumerable ways.

The team is currently undergoing a camp for the forthcoming back-to- back international friendlies against Vietnam on November 3 and 6.

"Since making my debut in 2005, I have been playing in the national team for more than a decade now. But there has been a string of recent changes, and all for good," Bala Devi said.

"We have seen some considerable changes in the dietary regime, training sessions, and most importantly video analysis off late. "Laying out a proper diet plan, carbohydrate balance, protein intake, are aspects which are being taken being care of nowadays, and all of that helps players recover faster." She also highlighted the change in the fitness regime in the camp.