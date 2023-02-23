e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIndian Ravin Jain appointed Ferrari F1 team's head of strategy

Indian Ravin Jain appointed Ferrari F1 team's head of strategy

Jain joined Scuderia Ferrari in 2017 and, over the last six years, rose to the post of Race Strategy Engineer.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 08:46 PM IST
article-image
Ravin Jain |
Follow us on

Maranello (Italy): Ferrari's long-serving race strategy engineer Ravin Jain has taken over from Spaniard Inaki Rueda as the head of strategy of the iconic car-maker's F1 team.

Jain will begin the high-pressure job at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix next weekend. Reports say the Ferrari F1 team management decided to promote Jain following quite a few high-profile errors last season.

Ferrari did well last season with Charles Leclerc finishing second behind title winner Max Verstappen of Red Bull. Their other driver George Russell was fourth.

Some of the questionable calls made last year included a bad pit strategy during the Monaco Grand Prix which cost Leclerc a potential win, while at the Brazilian Grand Prix, he was the only driver on intermediate tyres for the start of Qualification 3.

Read Also
Watch Video: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc suffers heartbreak after crashing out of French Grand Prix
article-image

In the backdrop of the two questionable decisions, Ferrari's new team principal Fred Vasseur, who took over from Mattia Binotto, decided to ease out Rueda from the role and make the Oxford-graduate Indian with a first-class degree in physics, the head of strategy.

Jain joined Scuderia Ferrari in 2017 and, over the last six years, rose to the post of Race Strategy Engineer. Rueda will continue to be a part of the team with a factory-based sporting role at Ferrari's headquarters in Maranello.

Early this year Vasseur had indicated he would make changes in Ferrari's strategy team, saying he was in the "process of reviewing everything". "We are in the process to review everything. It's a bit short notice for me, but we'll have to do some improvement," Vasseur had said in January this year.

Read Also
F1: Ferrari's Carlos Sainz wins British GP, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton fights his way to podium
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup semi-final Live, Top Moments: Harmanpreet, Jemimah steady India...

IND vs AUS, Women's T20 World Cup semi-final Live, Top Moments: Harmanpreet, Jemimah steady India...

Indian Ravin Jain appointed Ferrari F1 team's head of strategy

Indian Ravin Jain appointed Ferrari F1 team's head of strategy

WATCH: Shafali Verma's fiery send-off after taking catch to dismiss Australia's Beth Mooney

WATCH: Shafali Verma's fiery send-off after taking catch to dismiss Australia's Beth Mooney

Shahid Afridi reveals Shoaib Akhtar used to take lot of injections to play: 'He can't walk now'

Shahid Afridi reveals Shoaib Akhtar used to take lot of injections to play: 'He can't walk now'

IPL 2023: David Warner named captain of Delhi Capitals with Rishabh Pant sidelined for rest of the...

IPL 2023: David Warner named captain of Delhi Capitals with Rishabh Pant sidelined for rest of the...