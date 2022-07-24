Watch Video: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc suffers heartbreak after crashing out of French Grand Prix

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It was heartbreak for Charles Leclerc after he crashed out as Ferrari’s woes resurfaced, falling 63 points behind the Red Bull driver in the championship.

Leclerc’s race ended on Lap 18 when he lost the rear of his car coming out of Turn 11, spinning 360 degrees before crashing into a tire wall. Leclerc could not speak at first, breathing heavily in his helmet before telling his team the mishap was caused by another throttle problem, and then letting out a furious “Noooooooooo!”

It was the third time he did not finish a race this season — Ferrari’s seventh in 12 races — and came two weeks after a throttle problem almost cost him victory at the Austrian GP.