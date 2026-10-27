Indian Para-Cyclist Arshad Shaikh Undergoes Surgery After Asian Para Games Fall, Recovering In Japan With SAI & Embassy Support | X

New Delhi: Indian para-cyclist Arshad Shaikh, who injured himself grievously after suffering a fall during the recent Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games, has undergone a surgery in Shizouka and is recovering well, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Tuesday.

Shaikh suffered the fall during the men's time trial event at the Games. He is currently recuperating at the Chutoen General Medical Centre in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan.

"The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) are in constant touch with the athlete and the Indian Embassy in Japan and are coordinating all possible assistance required by Arshad," the SAI stated.

Shaikh suffered a fracture in his left residual limb due to the fall.

He was the country's lone competitor in the cycling competition of the Asian Para Games, where India won a record-breaking 114 medals, including 30 gold.

The Indian embassy in Japan also posted pictures of Shaikh after he was paid a visit by the country's ambassador Nagma Mohammed Mallick on Monday.

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"The Ambassador expressed hopes for the athlete's speedy recovery and conveyed to team members that the Indian Embassy would continue to provide support until he reaches a health condition allowing his return to India," stated the embassy.

"Ambassador wished him a speedy recovery and assured his team of the Embassy's continued support until he is medically fit to travel back to India," it added.

Shaikh hails from Andhra Pradesh and represented India in the Paris Olympics.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)