Tiger Shroff Shooting Case: All Stars Football Club Suspends Sunday Matches In Mumbai Over Security Concerns | PTI

Mumbai, October 26: The shooting incident outside a Juhu football ground in Mumbai has forced the All Stars Football Club to put its Sunday football sessions on hold. The club, which counts several Bollywood actors among its members, has suspended matches following the October 18 incident involving actor Tiger Shroff.

Bunty Walia Cancels Practice Session

Club owner Bunty Walia cancelled the practice session scheduled for October 25 and paused future activities until adequate security arrangements are made. The club is expected to consult the police before deciding when the sessions can resume.

Celebrity Members

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan are among the club's members. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of celebrities who regularly gather for these football matches.

The club has not announced a date for the return of its Sunday sessions. Its football activities will remain suspended until the necessary security measures are in place.

Shooting Incident

The shooting took place around 7 pm on Sunday, October 18 when three men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire at Tiger Shroff's car as he was leaving the football ground near Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu.

The actor escaped serious injury, but his driver Firdous Ibrahim Baloch and another man Umesh Chavan sustained bullet injuries. The attackers fled on a motorcycle and Mumbai Police launched an investigation and arrested the accused.