Indian Football Team Donates ₹20 Lakh To Victims Of Odisha Train Accident After Intercontinental Cup Win

Indian Football team/ | (Credits: Twitter)

The Indian football team has made the decision to contribute a portion of the monetary prize it was given by the government of Odisha for winning the Intercontinental Cup to "relief and rehabilitation" of families impacted by the state's most recent rail catastrophe. In the championship game on Sunday, hosts India defeated Lebanon 2-0 to win the trophy for the second time in three games.

Read Also Kylian Mbappe to Declan Rice, Top Football Transfers To Watch Out For Ahead Of New Season

Igor Stimac's wards have "collectively" decided to donate Rs 20 lakh from the cash prize of Rs 1 crore that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced for the team after the victory. The Yeshwantpur-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, and a cargo train were all involved in the tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of close to 300 passengers and over 1,000 injuries.

The Indian Football team put out a tweet, stating:

"We're grateful for the gesture by the Government of Odisha to award the team with a cash bonus for our win. In what was an instant and collective decision by the dressing room, we've decided to donate Rs. 20 lakh of that money towards relief and rehabilitation work for families affected by the unfortunate train accident in the state earlier this month."

Read Also Udanta Singh Kumam Birthday Special: An Overview Of His Professional Football Career

Sunil Chhetri and Lallianzuala Chhangte help India to a 2-0 win:

India defeated Lebanon at the Kaling Stadium on Sunday thanks to Lallianzuala Chhangte's goal and captain Sunil Chhetri's 87th goal in international play.

In order to score the opening goal, Chhangte first charged into the area and laid the ball over to Chhetri, who calmly tapped the ball past Lebanese custodian Ali Sabeh from close range. The goal was the culmination of a strong buildup in which Nikhil Poojary slipped the ball to Chhangte, who then passed it to his inspired captain. After scoring first, the Indians were determined to hold onto their lead, and Chhangte's second goal gave them success.