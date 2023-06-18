Kylian Mbappe to Declan Rice, Top Football Transfers To Watch Out For Ahead Of New Season

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 18, 2023
Kylian Mbappe, refusal to extend his contract with PSG has unsettled the club and sparked Real Madrid's interest. Despite the high cost, a transfer fee exceeding 150 million could persuade PSG to part ways with their leading goal scorer.
Decalan Rice triumphed in the Europa Conference League, securing a spot in the next Europa League. The West Ham captain has declined contract extensions from the club, eyeing a chance to compete in the Champions League. Arsenal has set their sights on Rice, their main priority, and a transfer fee of around 100 million is speculated.
Mason Mount appears to be at a crossroads with his boyhood club, Chelsea. With his contract expiring in 2024, Manchester United have emerged as frontrunners with a an initial bid of £40m rejcteed. Chelsea is holding out for a £70M asking price.
Chelsea's Croatian midfielder Matteo Kovacic is set to depart amid a wave of player exits. Guardiola eyes him for City's triumphant midfield, as Gundogan's future looms uncertain. Personal terms reportedly agreed, a £40M move anticipated after a lackluster season.
Moises Caicedo is the in-demand midfielder on the transfer market. After MacAlister's exit, Caicedo could follow suit at Brighton. Chelsea eyes him as a defensive midfield partner for Enzo Fernandez, possibly for £80M. Arsenal and Manchester United are also interested.
Romelu Lukaku has been reportedly offered $54 million deal' to join Saudi side Al-Hilal. Lukaku could follow Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to the Saudi Pro League. The Big Belgian however is keen to remain at Inter Milan and is looking for a permanent moves after spending a season long loan move from Chelsea.
Manchester City have opened talks about a new contract with Ilkay Gundoagn, having realised that Kalvin Phillips is in no fit state to replace him. But he is reportedly talking to Barcelona and Arsenal. Lifting the Champions League trophy after scoring the FA Cup-winning brace would be some way to sign off.
PSG and Saudi Arabia have both been touted as options but there is a new Palace deal on the table too.
James Maddison is amongst the pool of talented players who’ve been relegated with the Foxes. He’s been valued at £70 million and Tottenham and Newcastle are favourites.