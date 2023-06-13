Udanta Singh Kumam Birthday Special: An Overview Of His Professional Football Career

Udanta Singh Kumam | (Credits: Twitter)

Young Indian footballer Udanta Singh Kumam will turn 27 on June 14th (Wednesday), having been born in 1996 in Moirang in Manipur. He plays as a winger for the Indian national side and for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL). Udanta Singh made his India debut in 2018 and his first appearance for Bengaluru FC came in 2014, which was also the inaugural year of the tournament.

Kumam started playing the sport on the streets of his town before signing up for a development programme of All-India Manipur Football Association (AMFA). He opted for a trial at the Tata Football Academy (TFA) aged 14 on his uncle's advice and got selected. The winger went on to attend All Asia Nike Camp in Australia in January 2013 and earned selection in the All-Star team.

It's worth noting that football runs in the versatile winger's blood, as his uncle Samson Singh has played for top division sides. Kumam's biggest attributes are his speed and precise footwork.

During an exposure tour to China, Udanta scored four goals, including a hat-trick against the China U-16 squad in August 2013. Singh performed admirably in the AFC U-19 Championship qualification phase two months later, but India was unable to advance to the next stage. He finished as the top scorer in the 2013–14 U–19 I–League with nine strikes, assisting TFA in winning the competition.

Three months after bagging a contract with Bengaluru FC in 2014, Kumam made his maiden appearance in the Durand Cup game against Mohammedan Sporting.

Records by Udanta Singh Kumam:

In April 2015, Kumam became the youngest Indian to provide an assist to Sunil Chettri against Maziya S&RC in AFC Cup. A month later, the youngster also became the youngest Indian to score a goal in AFC Asia Cup against Persipura Jayapura; however, it was a consolation goal.

Nevertheless, he hasn't been able to replicate his junior level success in the international stage. Moreover, lack of India's matches have not helped his cause.