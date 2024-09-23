'Indian Bowling On Level With Wasim, Waqar & Shoaib': Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Basit Ali Hails Rohit Sharma & Co

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali reckons the Indian bowling attack is among the best in the business after their big win over Bangladesh in the first Test at Chepauk on Sunday.

India defeated Bangladesh by 280 runs inside 4 days of the Chennai Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Indian bowlers were on top of their game throughout both innings, bowling out Bangladesh for 149 and 234 after posting 376 and 287/4d on the board.

Local hero Ravichandran Ashwin finished as the highest wicket-taker with 6 in the second innings while Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah were tied on 5 each. Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep also chipped in with 2 wickets each in the first innings.

Basit Ali in awe of 'Indian bowling unit'

Praising the fast bowlers in particular, Basit Ali said India's attack is so good despite not having the injured Mohammed Shami in their ranks.

"The Indian bowling unit is so impactful that they are on level with pacers Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, and Waqar Younis. Right now, Mohammed Shami is not playing," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

Take Mayank Yadav to Australia

The 53-year-old, who played 19 Tests and 50 ODIs for Pakistan in the mid-1990s, also urged the Indian team management to bring in Mayank Yadav into their Test side for the Border-Gavaskar series in Australia later this year.

Mayank had impressed everyone with his speed and accuracy in his maiden season for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024.

"Mayank Yadav's ball is very dangerous. His bouncer is accurate. I wish to see him play a Test match in Australia," Basit added.