Updated World Test Championship Points Table: Check India's Position After Crushing Win Over Bangladesh In Chennai

India's opening match of the 2024-25 home Test season concluded with a dominating victory over Bangladesh by 280 runs at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Following India's victory over Bangladesh, let's take a look at the current standings of the teams on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

India's points percentage (PCT) has risen to 71.66 with 86 points from 10 Tests. They were already at the top of the table, and have now extended their lead over second-placed Australia to 9.16 per cent. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have dropped from fourth to sixth with one loss, as their PCT has gone down from 45.83 to 39.28.

Can Bangladesh still qualify for the WTC final?

Now, things are getting tougher for Bangladesh. When they were in 4th place, there were positive chances for them to get into the top 2 of the WTC, but now they are not only docked points due to a slow over rate but have also slipped to 6th place, putting them in a miserable position.

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test highlights

After being put in to bat on an overcast day with a pitch that appeared to favor bowlers, R Ashwin delivered a counter-attacking century, his sixth in Test cricket, rescuing the Indian innings an help them post 376 runs in the first innings.

Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded the attack in Bangladesh's first innings, taking 4 wickets for 50 runs and bowling them out for just 149, giving India a commanding 227-run lead.

In their second innings, Shubman Gill (119 not out) and Rishabh Pant (109) both scored centuries, helping India reach 287 for 4 and setting a daunting target of 515 runs for the visitors. Bangladesh ultimately succumbed for 234 runs, with Ashwin adding to his earlier performance by claiming 6 wickets for 88 runs.