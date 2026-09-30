India Vs West Indies 2nd ODI Enters Record Books With 811-Run Aggregate; Shubman Gill's 223 Adds To Historic Night | X

Guwahati, September 30: The second ODI between India and West Indies in Guwahati on Wednesday turned into one of the highest-scoring matches in ODI history. A combined 811 runs was scored across the two innings in the historic clash.

West Indies posted 405/7 before India chased down the target with 406/2 in 43.3 overs, giving the match the third-highest aggregate in men's ODI cricket.

The record is led by the famous Australia vs South Africa ODI in Johannesburg in 2006 which produced 872 runs, followed by India vs Sri Lanka in Rajkot in 2009, where the two teams scored 825 runs.

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The Guwahati game has now moved ahead of the 807-run England vs West Indies match in St George's in 2019 and the 771-run Australia vs New Zealand match in Dharamsala in 2023.

West Indies contributed heavily to the record-breaking aggregate by scoring their highest-ever ODI total of 405/7. John Campbell scored 101, Shai Hope made 104 and Amir Jangoo smashed 114 and the three batters became the first West Indies trio to score centuries in the same ODI innings.

India then produced a remarkable chase, reaching 406/2 in only 43.3 overs. Captain Shubman Gill led the chase with an unbeaten 223, while Ruturaj Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 31. Gill's knock came at a strike rate of 167.67 and included 26 fours and eight sixes.

Gill's 223 Enters Elite List

Gill's unbeaten 223 is now among the highest individual scores in men's ODI cricket. Only three batsmen have scored more in the format, Rohit Sharma's 264 against Sri Lanka in Kolkata in 2014 and Martin Guptill's unbeaten 237 against West Indies in Wellington in 2015.

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Gill's 223 is followed in the all-time list by Virender Sehwag's 219 against West Indies in Indore in 2011 and Chris Gayle's 215 against Zimbabwe in Canberra during the 2015 World Cup.

Highest Individual Scores In Men's ODIs

264 – Rohit Sharma vs Sri Lanka, Kolkata, 2014

237* – Martin Guptill vs West Indies, Wellington, 2015

223* – Shubman Gill vs West Indies, Guwahati, 2026

219 – Virender Sehwag vs West Indies, Indore, 2011

215 – Chris Gayle vs Zimbabwe, Canberra, 2015

India's 406 is now among the biggest ODI chases.

India's successful chase of 406 is also the second-highest successful run chase in men's ODI history, behind South Africa's 438/9 against Australia in Johannesburg in 2006.

The Netherlands' 374/6 against Scotland in Dundee in 2025 and South Africa's 372/6 against Australia in Durban in 2016 complete the next positions in the list.

Highest Successful ODI Run-chases

438/9 – South Africa vs Australia, Johannesburg, 2006

*406/2 – India vs West Indies, Guwahati, 2026

374/6 – Netherlands vs Scotland, Dundee, 2025

372/6 – South Africa vs Australia, Durban, 2016

364/4 – England vs West Indies, Bridgetown, 2019

The Guwahati ODI produced three major statistical milestones in one match:

1. Third-highest match aggregate in ODI history

2. India's second-highest successful chase

3. Shubman Gill's 223 among the five highest individual ODI scores.