India Captain Shubman Gill Smashes Fastest Double Century In ODI History During IND Vs WI 2nd ODI; VIDEO | X

Guwahati, September 30: Team India captain Shubman Gill created history by becoming the fastest batsman to score a double century in men's ODI cricket. The India captain reached the milestone in just 117 balls against West Indies on Wednesday by breaking Ishan Kishan's previous record of 126 balls.

Gill's record-breaking double century came during India's massive chase against West Indies in the second ODI at Guwahati. His 200 also made him only the second batsman after Rohit Sharma to score multiple double centuries in ODI cricket.

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Fastest ODI Double Centuries

1. Shubman Gill: 117 balls vs West Indies, September 30, 2026

Gill now holds the record for the fastest double century in men's ODI cricket, reaching 200 in just 117 deliveries against West Indies in Guwahati.

2. Ishan Kishan: 126 balls vs Bangladesh, December 10, 2022

Ishan Kishan previously held the record after reaching his double century in 126 balls against Bangladesh. He eventually finished with 210 off 131 balls.

3. Glenn Maxwell: 128 balls vs Afghanistan, November 7, 2023

Australia's Glenn Maxwell reached the 200-run mark in 128 balls against Afghanistan during the 2023 ODI World Cup in Mumbai.

4. Pathum Nissanka: 136 balls vs Afghanistan, February 9, 2024

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka reached his double century in 136 balls against Afghanistan.

5. Chris Gayle: 138 balls vs Zimbabwe, February 24, 2015

West Indies great Chris Gayle completed his double century in 138 balls against Zimbabwe during the 2015 ODI World Cup. His record stood until Ishan Kishan broke it in 2022.