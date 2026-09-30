Shubman Gill Smashes Double Century Off 117 Balls, Leads India's Massive Chase From The Front | X

Shubman Gill put up a stunning batting masterclass in the second ODI against West Indies, smashing a double century to put India firmly in control of the massive 406-run chase. Gill took the attack to the West Indies bowlers and reached the landmark in commanding fashion, leading the chase from the front.

The India captain's knock included 24 fours and seven sixes as he took the attack to the West Indies bowlers. Gill's double century is his second in ODI cricket, after his 208 against New Zealand in 2023.

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He has now joined Rohit Sharma as the only Indian batters to score multiple double centuries in men's ODIs. Rohit remains the only batter with three ODI double hundreds. Gill's previous 208 came off 145 balls.

The 203 also makes Gill the fastest batter to reach a double century in men's ODI cricket. He got to the landmark in 121 balls, going past Ishan Kishan's previous record of 126 balls for his 200 against Bangladesh in 2022. Glenn Maxwell had reached his double century in 128 balls against Afghanistan in 2023.

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Gill has also gone past his own previous ODI best of 208 in terms of the speed at which he reached 200. His latest innings came at a strike rate of 167.77, underlining the attacking nature of the knock.

The double century came in a huge chase after West Indies posted 405/7, their highest ODI total. The visitors had three centurions in their innings, with John Campbell scoring 101, Shai Hope making 104 and Amir Jangoo hitting 114. It was the first time West Indies had three centuries in the same ODI innings.

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India also received a major contribution from Rohit Sharma, who smashed 101, while Virat Kohli made 29. Kohli was dismissed after Sherfane Rutherford took a superb catch near the boundary off Shamar Joseph.

Gill's 203 has also taken him past Glenn Maxwell's 201* against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup as the highest individual score in a men's ODI run chase. Maxwell's 201* had previously been the benchmark for the highest individual score while chasing in ODIs.

With India chasing 406, Gill's innings has put the hosts in a commanding position. The captain has led the chase from the front and turned what looked like a daunting target into a realistic run chase with his extraordinary hitting.

Shubman Gill's ODI double centuries

208 off 149 balls vs New Zealand, Hyderabad, 2023

203 off 121 balls vs West Indies, Guwahati, 2026

Records broken by Gill: fastest ODI double century, highest individual score in an ODI run chase, and second Indian after Rohit Sharma to score multiple ODI double centuries.