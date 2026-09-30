Shubman Gill Leads From The Front, India Captain Smashes 62-Ball Century In IND Vs WI 2nd ODI

India captain Shubman Gill kept his team's hopes alive in a record chase against West Indies, smashing a sensational 62-ball century in the second ODI as India continued their pursuit of a mammoth 406-run target.

Gill reached his hundred in emphatic fashion, driving Alzarri Joseph for a boundary. The India skipper took off his helmet, raised his bat and acknowledged the applause from all corners of the ground.

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Gill had begun cautiously, allowing Rohit to take the aggressor's role early in the innings. But as India's pursuit gathered momentum, the captain shifted gears and started taking the attack to the West Indies bowlers.

The right-hander found another level in the latter stages of his innings, scoring at a rapid rate and eventually outscoring Rohit. His century off just 62 balls has provided India with a major boost in their attempt to pull off what would be a remarkable chase.

The century off 62 balls also put Gill among India's fastest ODI centurions. He is now joint-fourth on India's list of quickest ODI hundreds, alongside KL Rahul's 62-ball hundred against the Netherlands in Bengaluru in 2023.

Virat Kohli holds the record with a 52-ball century against Australia in Jaipur in 2013, followed by Virender Sehwag's 60-ball hundred against New Zealand in Hamilton in 2009. Kohli also features at No. 3 with his 61-ball century against Australia in Nagpur in 2013.

Gill's latest landmark has also made him the fastest Indian to score an ODI century against West Indies. His 62-ball hundred surpassed Sehwag's previous mark of 69 balls, set in Indore in 2011.

The landmark century also saw Gill enter elite company in ODI cricket. He reached his 11th hundred in just 68 innings, making him the third-fastest batter in history to reach the mark.

Only Hashim Amla, who needed 64 innings, and Quinton de Kock, who got there in 65 innings, reached 11 ODI centuries faster. Babar Azam took 71 innings, while Jonny Bairstow needed 78.

Gill's latest milestone also rewrote India's record books. Before him, Virat Kohli held the record for the fewest innings by an Indian to reach 11 ODI centuries, having done so in 82 innings.