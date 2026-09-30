Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction To Kuldeep Yadav's Drop Catch In IND Vs WI 2nd ODI Goes Viral | VIDEO

Virat Kohli's hilarious reaction to Kuldeep Yadav's dropped catch goes viral | Image Credit: X/BCCI

Virat Kohli's hilarious reaction to Kuldeep Yadav's dropped catch became one of the talking points during India's second ODI against West Indies. The former India captain was seen trying to control his laughter after watching Kuldeep make a mess of an opportunity in the deep. The video of Kohli's cheeky reaction quickly caught the attention of cricket fans.

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The incident occurred when debutant Auqib Nabi bowled a fullish delivery to West Indies batter Shamar Joseph. Joseph sliced his lofted shot high into the air, giving Kuldeep a chance to complete the catch. However, the spinner appeared unsure whether to run towards the boundary or backpedal as he attempted to get underneath the ball.

Kuldeep eventually tried to change direction midway through his run. He lost his footing, overran the ball and failed to hold on to the catch. He also tumbled to the ground, with the back of his head appearing to hit the surface during the fall.

Kohli was on the other side of the field when he saw Kuldeep take the tumble. The star batter appeared to control his laughter before breaking into a cheeky smile as he watched the incident unfold. His expression was picked up by the cameras and soon became a viral moment among cricket fans.

Kohli's reaction added a humorous touch to an otherwise unfortunate moment for Kuldeep. The former India captain is known for his animated expressions on the field, and fans were quick to notice his attempt to hide his amusement. The clip of Kohli smiling after the dropped catch quickly circulated across social media.