India Create History With Record 406-Run Chase Against West Indies, Become 2nd Team To Chase 400+ Target | X

India pulled off a stunning 406-run chase against West Indies, beating the visitors by eight wickets in 43.3 overs in the second ODI in Guwahati. The victory gave India their highest successful run chase in ODI cricket, surpassing their previous best of 362 against Australia in Jaipur in 2013. India became only the second team in ODI history to chase down a target of above 400-runs.

The chase was led from the front by captain Shubman Gill, who smashed a remarkable 223 off 133 balls, including 26 fours and eight sixes. Gill's double century was the centrepiece of India's successful chase, while Ruturaj Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 31 as India reached 406/2 in just 43.3 overs.

West Indies had earlier posted 405/7, their highest-ever ODI total. John Campbell scored 101, Shai Hope made 104 and Amir Jangoo smashed 114, with all three reaching centuries in the same innings.

Only the second successful 400-plus chase

India's achievement is even more significant because 400-plus targets have now been successfully chased only twice in men's ODI history.

The first came in the famous Australia vs South Africa ODI in Johannesburg in 2006. Australia scored 434/4, but South Africa chased it down in extraordinary fashion, reaching 438/9 in 49.5 overs to win by one wicket. Herschelle Gibbs scored 175 and Graeme Smith made 90 as South Africa completed what remains the highest successful ODI chase.

India have now become the second team to successfully chase a target above 400. Their 406-run pursuit is also the second-highest successful chase in men's ODI cricket, behind South Africa's 438/9.

400-plus ODI targets successfully chased

1. South Africa — 438/9 vs Australia, Johannesburg, 2006

Australia scored 434/4 before South Africa chased down the target with one ball remaining, winning by one wicket.

2. India — 406/2 vs West Indies, Guwahati, 2026

West Indies scored 405/7 before India completed the chase in 43.3 overs, winning by eight wickets.

There have been other 400-plus scores in ODI cricket, but they did not result in successful chases of an intact 400-plus target. For example, Sri Lanka scored 411/8 while chasing India's 414 in Rajkot in 2009 but lost the match. New Zealand also made 401/6 against Pakistan at the 2023 World Cup, but that match was affected by rain and Pakistan's target was revised.

India's victory in Guwahati has therefore placed the team in a very small piece of ODI history - only the second side ever to successfully chase a target of more than 400 runs.