India vs Pakistan: Jay Shah refuses to hold national flag after Asia Cup match; Opposition leaders share viral video

After India beat Pakistan in a thriller in the first match of the Asia Cup 2022, there were happy celebrations in the Indian team's camp and also among fans. After a game like that, there has to be a little political mudslinging.

In that regard, a video has gone viral and been shared by Opposition leaders in India, the leaders are accusing Jay Shah of refusing to hold the Indian tricolour after the game. They have shared the viral footage in which Shah, the BCCI secretary and president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), can be seen refusing to hold the flag while a man is seen offering him the Indian flag after the game.

In a tweet TRS leader wrote, "If it was any non bjp leader who refused to hold the Indian Flag, the whole of BJP IT Wing would have called Anti National and the Godi Media would have day long debates on it ....Luckily its Shahenshah's Son Jay Shah"

Watch the video here:

Luckily its Shahenshah's Son Jay Shah pic.twitter.com/zPZStr2I3D — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) August 28, 2022

The Indian National Congress' Twitter handle of the Maharashtra wing also tweeted the same video and said, "Why son of India's Home Minister not accepting the National flag?"

Why son of India's Home Minister not accepting the National flag? pic.twitter.com/ZSB0P56iLV — Maharashtra Congress (@INCMaharashtra) August 28, 2022