India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Auqib Nabi Added To Squad For First Three Matches As Prasidh Krishna Ruled Out With Hamstring Injury |

New Delhi: Pacer Auqib Nabi was on Saturday added to India’s squad for the first three ODIs against New Zealand after Prasidh Krishna was ruled out of the five-match series with a hamstring injury.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Nabi was already in the squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs, and now he will be available for selection from the first match, which will be played in Auckland on November 4.

“The right-arm pacer, who was initially in the squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs of the series, will be a part of the Indian squad from the start of the ODI series,” the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a release.

The Jammu and Kashmir pacer recently played in a four-day game for India A against New Zealand A at Lincoln, picking up six wickets across two innings.

Nabi made his ODI debut last month against the West Indies at Guwahati, but conceded 84 runs in 8.5 overs.

India had chased down a 400-plus target in the second ODI after skipper Shubman Gill made a double hundred.

India’s updated ODI squad for the first three ODIs: Shubman Gill [captain], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer [vice-captain], KL Rahul [wicketkeeper], Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan [wicketkeeper], Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy (only for the first ODI), Auqib Nabi.

India’s ODI squad for fourth and fifth ODIs: Shreyas Iyer [Captain], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan [wicketkeeper, vice-captain], Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra [wicketkeeper], Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)