'Bada Hi Khali PM Hai': Shehbaz Sharif Trolled After Congratulating Pakistan On Hong Kong Sixes Win Over India

Shehbaz Sharif Trolled After Congratulating Pakistan On Hong Kong Sixes Win |

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has found himself at the receiving end of social media trolling after congratulating the national cricket team on its victory over India in the Hong Kong Sixes 2026. Pakistan defeated India by four wickets in an entertaining encounter. However, the Prime Minister's congratulatory message soon became a talking point online, with netizens reacting with sarcastic remarks, including 'Bada Hi Khali PM Hai'.

Shehbaz Sharif Congratulates Pakistan Team After Win Over India

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following Pakistan's victory, Shehbaz Sharif took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the players on their performance. He praised the team for securing a four-wicket win and described the contest as a good game of cricket. He also appreciated Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi and his team for their efforts in supporting the players.

'Bada Hi Khali PM Hai': Netizens Troll Shehbaz Sharif

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While the Pakistan team celebrated its win, Shehbaz Sharif's post attracted a different kind of attention online. Several social media users mocked the Prime Minister. Netizens trolled the Pakistan Prime Minister, with some using the phrase 'Bada Hi Khali PM Hai' to mock his reaction to the victory.

The trolling was largely driven by the fact that the Hong Kong Sixes is not considered a major international cricket tournament, with users questioning the attention being given to the result.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pakistan captain Abbas Afridi led the charge with a blistering 35 off just eight deliveries, smashing five consecutive sixes in an explosive over against Krunal Pandya. Khawaja Nafay further powered the chase with an unbeaten 41 off 12 balls. Pakistan eventually crossed the finish line comfortably to register an emphatic victory over their arch-rivals.