IND vs PAK: Krunal Pandya Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Captain Abbas Afridi At Toss In Hong Kong Sixes 2026 | Video

Krunal Pandya Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Captain Abbas Afridi At Toss | Cric Vids/X

India captain Krunal Pandya continued the no-handshake trend during the India vs Pakistan rivalry as he avoided the customary handshake with Pakistan skipper Abbas Afridi at the toss ahead of their Hong Kong Sixes 2026 Group C encounter on Friday, October 30.

Krunal Pandya Avoids Handshake With Pakistan Captain Abbas Afridi At Toss

The moment caught attention as the two teams renewed their rivalry at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Krunal, who is leading the Indian side in the six-a-side tournament, did not exchange the traditional pre-match greeting with Afridi during the toss proceedings. The incident comes amid India's continued stance of avoiding handshakes with Pakistan players in recent cricketing encounters.

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The development follows a similar approach adopted by Indian cricket teams across men's, women's and age-group competitions. The no-handshake stance became particularly noticeable during the 2025 Asia Cup, when the Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, avoided the customary greeting with Pakistan players.

Krunal was named India's captain for the tournament after Bhuvneshwar Kumar received a call-up to the Indian squad for the New Zealand tour. The Indian squad features experienced names such as Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan and Kulwant Khejroliya. Pakistan, meanwhile, are led by Abbas Afridi and enter the competition as defending champions.

The Hong Kong Sixes features an exciting six-a-side format, with each team playing six overs per innings. The tournament brings together 12 teams competing across three days, making it a fast-paced spectacle for cricket fans. With India and Pakistan sharing Group C alongside the UAE, the latest meeting between the arch-rivals attracted attention even before the first ball was bowled.