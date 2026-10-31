Good Luck Kiss? Female Fan's Adorable Reaction After Nitish Kumar Reddy's Shot Lands In Stands Goes Viral During IND vs NZ 4th T20I | Video

Female Fan's Adorable Reaction After Nitish Kumar Reddy's Shot Lands In Stands Goes Viral | h45x._show/Instagram

A female cricket fan grabbed attention during the fourth T20I between India and New Zealand after a ball struck by Nitish Kumar Reddy landed in the stands. In a heartwarming moment captured on camera, the fan was seen kissing the ball, turning an ordinary moment in the crowd into a memorable highlight from the match.

The incident took place when Reddy connected with the ball and sent it into the stands. As spectators watched the ball fly towards them, one lucky fan managed to get hold of it. Instead of simply celebrating the catch, she kissed the ball, expressing her excitement and affection for the game in a gesture that quickly caught the attention of viewers.

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Female Fan's Adorable Reaction After Nitish Kumar Reddy's Shot Lands In Stands Goes Viral

Cricket stadiums have often witnessed fans scrambling to catch balls that travel into the stands, with lucky spectators frequently taking home the ball as a souvenir. However, this fan's reaction stood out, as her kiss added a playful and emotional touch to the moment.

Nitish Kumar Reddy's shot provided the unexpected souvenir, but it was the fan's enthusiastic reaction that made the moment memorable. While the players remained focused on the contest between India and New Zealand, the incident offered spectators another reason to enjoy the action.

As videos of such moments circulate online, fans often celebrate the spontaneous reactions that make cricket more than just a game of bat and ball. This time, a ball hit by Reddy found a special place in one fan's heart, quite literally, as she leaned in to give it a kiss.