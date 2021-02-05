India vs England, 1st Test: England 67 for 2 at lunch on Day 1 of first Test against India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Indian bowlers struck before the conclusion of the opening session of the first Test against England after Rory Burns and Dom Sibley provided a steady start at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

At Lunch, England's score read as 67/2 in 27 overs. Sibley is unbeaten at 26 runs while skipper Joe Root is not out on four runs. Both the openers played cautiously and stitched a 63-run stand for the first wicket. India were unlucky as Rishabh Pant dropped Burns in the initial overs of the game off Jasprit Bumrah.

But in the 24th over, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin brought hosts back in the game and scalped Burns. He played a knock of 33 runs.

Bumrah then sent Dan Lawrence back to the pavilion on a duck. Bumrah found Lawrence in front of the wickets. Root joined Sibley in the middle and the duo survived the final overs before Lunch.