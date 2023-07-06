Indian Spinner Kuldeep Yadav Seen Sitting Beside Dhirendra Shastri's Feet At Bageshwar Dham Ahead of WI Tour; Pics Viral

India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav visited the Bageshwar Dham temple in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh to seek the blessings of controversial religious leader Dhirendra Kumar Shastri on Thursday.

Kuldeep visited the Dham ahead before leaving for the West Indies where will be playing both the white-ball series next month.

A picture of Kuldeep Yadav sitting with folded hands beside the feet of Dhirendra Shastri is going viral on social media.

"Kuldeep Yadav, the spin magician of Indian cricket and dear darling of the respected government, visited Dham to celebrate the birth anniversary of the respected government and also took the blessings of the respected government," the Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's twitter account posted.

Kuldeep Yadav last played for India in the ODI series at home against Australia in March before the start of the IPL 2023.

He showed good form with the ball on his comeback to Team India, even though he picked only four wickets from the three ODIs.

Kuldeep will be reuniting with his long-time spin partner Yuzvendra Chahal on the West Indies tour. Whether the two will get to play together or not, only time will tell.

India will be playing a series of three ODIs and five T20 internationals from July 27 to August 13.

