India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 4 Schedule: Avani Lekhara Poised To Secure Their Second Medal, Ravi Rangoli Eye Gold in Shot Put

India will be looking to increase their medal tally on Day 4 of the Paris Paralympics 2024 with para shooters and Para badminton athletes in focus.

Avani Lekhara, who recently won gold in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 category on August 30, will next compete in the mixed 10m air rifle prone SH1 category. She will partner with Sidharth Banu in the qualification round scheduled for Sunday.

In badminton, India is already assured of a medal as both Sukant Kadam and Suhas Yathiraj have reached the semi-finals of the men’s singles SL4 category. With the two set to face each other in the semi-finals, India is guaranteed a spot in the final, securing at least a silver and bronze medal.

Additionally, Nitesh Kumar will be vying for a medal in the men’s singles SL3 semi-finals, where he will take on Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara. Other Indian shuttlers, including Nithya Sre, Manisha Ramadass, Palak Kohli, and Mandeep Kaur, will also be competing in the knockout rounds. India’s medal prospects also include Ravi Rongali in the men’s shot put, alongside Nishad Kumar and Ram Pal in the men’s high jump events.

Schedule for India at Paris Paralympics day 4:

Para-badminton

12 pm: Nithya Sre Sivan vs Oliwia Szmigiel (Poland) in women’s singles SH6 quarter-finals

12 pm: Mandeep Kaur vs Mariam Bolaji (Nigeria) in women’s singles SH3 quarter-finals

12.50 pm: Palak Kohli vs Khalimatus Sadiya (Indonesia) in women’s singles SL4 quarter-finals

1.40 pm: Manisha Ramadass vs Mamiko Toyoda (Japan) in women’s singles SU5 quarter-finals

8.10 pm: Mandeep Kaur in women’s singles SH3 semi-finals (If qualified)

8.10 pm: Manisha Ramadass in women’s singles SU5 semi-finals (If qualified)

8.10 pm: Nithya Sre Sivan in women’s singles SH6 semi-finals (If qualified)

8.10 pm: Palak Kohli in women’s singles SL4 semi-finals (If qualified)

8.10 pm: Thulasimathi Murugesan in women’s singles SU5 semi-finals

8.10 pm: Nitesh Kumar vs Daisuke Fujihara (Japan) in men’s singles SL3 semi-finals

8.10 pm: Suhas Yathiraj vs Sukant Kadam in men’s singles SL4 semi-finals

Para-shooting

1 pm: Avani Lekhara and Sidharth Banu in R3-Mixed 10m Rifle Prone SH1 qualification round

3 pm: Sriharsha Devaraddi in R5-Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 qualification round

Para-athletics

1.39 pm: Rakshitha Raju in women’s 1500m T11-Round 1

3.12 pm: Ravi Rangoli in men’s shot put F40 final

10.40 pm: Nishad Kumar and Rampal in men’s high jump T47 final

Para-archery

7.17 pm: Rakesh Kumar vs Ken Swagumilang (Indonesia) in men’s individual compound open 1/8 elimination round

9.16 pm: Rakesh Kumar in men’s individual compound open quarter-finals (If qualified)

10.24 pm: Rakesh Kumar in men’s individual compound open semi-finals (If qualified)

11.13 pm: Rakesh Kumar in men’s individual compound open bronze medal match (If qualified)

Para-rowing

2 pm: Anita and K Narayana in para mixed doubles sculls (PR3-MIX2X) Final B (Non-medal event

Para table-tennis

9.15 pm: Bhavinaben Patel vs Martha Verdin (Mexico) in women’s singles class 4 round of 16