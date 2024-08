Video: Badminton Athlete Sivarajan Solaimalai's Stunning Return In Paris Paralympics 2024 Goes Viral

Sivarajan Solaimalai made a stunning save. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Para Badminton athlete Sivarajan Solaimalai put on a stunning display during his men's singles SH6 group-stage fixture on Friday against Chu Man-Kai in the ongoing Paris 2024 Paralympics. Solaimalai's jaw-dropping flying return to evade the shuttlecock left the netizens stunned as the video of the same went viral on social media.