India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 10 Live: Prachi Yadav Sneaks Into Final Of Women's VL2 200m Canoe Sprint

Updates:

2:09 pm: Prachi Yadav qualifies for the final of Women's VL2 200m Canoe Sprint final.

1:48 pm: Yash Kumar stands 5th in men's Canoe Sprint Semi-final.

After another productive day for India at the ongoing Paris 2024 Paralympics, the athletes are gearing up for day 10 of the event. With India racking up 27 medals in the multi-nation competition, day 10 is yet another opportunity to up their count as cycling and canoe sprint athletes will be in action.

Praveen Kumar struck India's sixth gold in the Men's High Jump event, while Sema snared a late bronze in the Shot Put category on day 9. Day 10 of the event presents further opportunities for the likes of Yash Kumar (Men's Canoe Sprint semi-final), Prachi Yadav (Women's Canoe Sprint semi-final), Navdeep Singh (Men's Javelin throw F41), and Simran Sharma (Women's 100m T12) to add further medals to India's tally.

Navdeep Singh has the opportunity to join the likes of Sumit Antil, Sundar Singh Gurjar, and Ajeet Singh to win a medal in the Javelin throw category.