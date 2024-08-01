India At Paris 2024 Olympics Day 6: Rifle Shooter Swapnil Kusale Aims For Gold; Lakshya Sen To Lock Horns With HS Prannoy In All-Indian Pre-Quarters Badminton

India will be hoping for another medal as shooter Swapnil Kusale will be featuring in the Men's 50m air rifle 3 positions final on Day 6 of the Paris Olympics 2024. After Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh clinched bronze medals in shooting, Swapnil will look to increase India's medal tally at the ongoing Paris Games.

Sift Kaur Samra and Anjum Moudgil will be in action for the qualification round of the women's 50m air rifle positions. No Indian woman shooter has qualified for the final of the event at the Olympics.

The pre-quarters of men's singles badminton will witness all-India clashes as Lakshya Sen will face off compatriot HS Prannoy for a spot in the quarterfinals. PV Sindhu will take on China's He Bingjiao in the round of 16 women's singles. The doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will aim for semifinal berth when they take on Thaliand duo Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the quarterfinals.

🇮🇳🔥 𝗔 𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗘𝗥 𝗜𝗡 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗 𝗢𝗙 𝟭𝟲! Two of India's best are all set to face each other in the round of 16. Who are you backing to come out on top?



😞 Unfortunately, we'll experience a bittersweet moment as only one Indian will advance to the quarters.



👉… pic.twitter.com/6dpP1Fxx46 — India at Paris 2024 Olympics (@sportwalkmedia) July 31, 2024

In Hockey, India men's team will face undefeated Belgium in the group stage encounter. The Men in Blue has already advanced to the quarterfinals. In Archery, Pravin Jadhav will take on Kao Wenchao in the round of 64.

Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh Bisht and Priyanka Goswami will kick off India's campaign in athletics as they are set to feature in Men's and Women's 20km racewalk finals. Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma will play in the golf men's individual finals.

Boxer Nikhat Zareen will look to qualify for the quarterfinals when she takes Yu Wu in the pre-quarters of the women's 51kg category.

India Day 6 schedule at Paris 2024 Olympics

Athletics

Men’s 20km Racewalk Final - Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh Bisht - 11 AM

Women’s 20km Racewalk Final - Priyanka Goswami - 12:50 PM

Golf

Men’s Individuals’ Final: Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma - 12:30 PM

Shooting

Men’s 50m Air Rifle 3 Positions: Swapnil Kusale - 1:30 PM

Women’s 50m Air Rifle 3 Positions Qualification Round: Sift Kaur Samra & Anjum Moudgil - 3:30 PM

Hockey

Group stage - India vs Belgium - 1:30 PM

Archery

Men’s Individual Round of 64 - Pravin Jadhav vs Kao Wenchao - 2:30 PM

Men’s Individual Round of 32 - 3:10 PM

(Pravin Jadhav should win R64 to qualify for R32)

Boxing

Women’s 51kg Pre-Quarters: Nikhat Zareen vs Yu Wu - 2.30 PM

Badminton

Men’s Singles Pre-Quarters: Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy - 5:40 PM

Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik - 4:30 PM

Women’s Singles Pre-Quarters: PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao - 10:00 PM

Sailing

Men’s Dingy Race 1: Vishnu Saravanan - 3:45 PM

Men’s Dingy Race 2: Vishu Saravanan - 4:55 PM

Women’s Dingy Race 1: Nethra Kumanan - 7:05 PM

Women’s Dingy Race 2: Nethra Kumanan - 8:10 PM