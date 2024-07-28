India At Paris 2024 Olympics: Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto Concedes Defeat In Opening Round Of Women's Badminton Doubles Event

The Indian duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto conceded a defeat in the badminton women's doubles group stage match at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Ponnappa and Crasto failed to clinch a win in their opening match of the multi-sport event in straight sets against the Republic of Korea's Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong. So Yeong-Hee Yong beat the Indian duo 21-18, 21-10. The game lasted for 46 minutes.

Ponnappa-Crasto will face Japan's Nami Matsuyama-Chiharu Shida in their upcoming match on July 29.

The Indian team has 117 athletes, and they will be competing in 16 disciplines. The Olympics started on July 26 and will conclude on August 11. India will look to outdo its tally of seven medals from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which included a gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

Lakshya Sen and Satwiksairaj-Chirag kicked off their campaign with a win

India shuttler Lakshya Sen defeated Guatemala's Kevin Cordon 21-8, 22-20 in the men's singles tennis Group L match of the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday.

The doubles pair of Satwiksairah Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated France pair of Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar 21-17, 21-14 in the Group C of the men's doubles event.

Meanwhile, ace India shooter Manu Bhaker finished third in the qualification round of the women's 10-meter air pistol to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics. While Rhythm Sangwan failed to make her place in the final after finishing in 15th place.

Manu Bhaker displayed a stunning performance in the qualification round. In the first two series, Manu ended with 97 points. In the third series, the 22-year-old bagged 98 points. In the final three series, she sealed 96 points to finish in third place with a total of 580-27x.

On the other hand, Manu's teammate, Rhythm ended up in the 15th spot with a total of 573-14x points and failed to make it into the final round.