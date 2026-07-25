India At CWG 2026: Complete Day 3 Schedule, Event Timings and Key Athletes

Indian athletes will be in action across several disciplines as the Commonwealth Games enters its third day on Saturday. The contingent will compete in gymnastics, swimming, para swimming, lawn bowls, boxing and wheelchair basketball events. Several athletes will aim to make deep runs in their respective competitions and strengthen India’s medal hopes.

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Pranati Nayak and Team Eye Strong Showing in Gymnastics

The women’s gymnastics team final and individual qualification event will be one of the early highlights of the day. Pranati Nayak, Protistha Samanta, Eshitaa Sunil Rewale, Nishka Agarwal and Riddhi Sharma will represent India in the event starting at 2:30 pm. The gymnasts will look to deliver a strong performance against a competitive field.

Lawn Bowls aim to continue good start

The lawn bowls team will also be looking to make an impact on day three. Putul Sonowal will compete in the men’s singles sectional match, while Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinky Singh will face Tonga’s Paris Baker and Milkha Nathan in the women’s pairs sectional match at 3:50 pm. The Indian pair will look to continue their campaign with a positive result.

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India’s para swimming campaign will see Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni take the starting blocks in the men’s S14 200m freestyle heats. The event is scheduled for 4:15 pm, with the final set for 12:45 am if he advances. Kulkarni will aim to secure a place among the finalists with a strong showing in the heats.

In boxing, Sachin Siwach will begin his men’s 60kg campaign against Canada’s Keoma Al-Ahmadieh in the round of 32 at 4 pm. The young boxer will look to make a winning start and progress further in the competition. A victory would boost India’s prospects in the boxing arena.

The Indian women’s wheelchair basketball team will complete the day’s schedule with their 3x3 match against Wales at 5 pm. The team will aim to put up a competitive performance against their opponents. With athletes spread across multiple events, India will hope for a successful day at the Commonwealth Games.

CWG 2026 Day 3 Full Schedule

Gymnastics

Women’s team final and individual qualification

Athletes: Pranati Nayak, Protistha Samanta, Eshitaa Sunil Rewale, Nishka Agarwal, Riddhi Sharma

Time: 2:30 pm

Para Swimming

Men’s S14 200m freestyle heats

Athlete: Chaitanya Vishwas Kulkarni

Time: 4:15 pm

Final: 12:45 am (if qualified)

Swimming

Men’s 400m freestyle heats

Athlete: Dhakshan Shashikumar

Time: 4:00 pm

Final: 11:30 pm (if qualified)

Lawn Bowls

Men’s singles sectional match- Putul Sonowal

Women’s pairs sectional match - Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinky Singh

Time: 3:50 pm

Boxing

Men’s 60kg Round of 32

Athlete: Sachin Siwach

Opponent: Keoma Al-Ahmadieh (Canada)

Time: 4:00 pm

3x3 Wheelchair Basketball

Women’s match

Teams: India vs Wales

Time: 5:00 pm