'What A Proud Moment...': Mirabai Chanu Expresses Gratitude After Leading Indian Contingent During CWG Opening Ceremony In Glasgow

Mirabai Chanu/Instagram

India's star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu expressed her pride and gratitude after leading the Indian contingent during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. The Olympic silver medallist took to Instagram to reflect on what she described as one of the proudest moments of her sporting career.

"What a proud moment it was to lead the Indian contingent with our tricolor flag at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games, Glasgow yesterday," Mirabai wrote. She also thanked the Government of India, the Indian Olympic Association, and the Weightlifting Federation of India for entrusting her with the honour of carrying the national flag.

Mirabai shared the prestigious responsibility alongside Olympic boxing medallist Lovlina Borgohain, with the duo serving as India's flagbearers during the Parade of Nations. The ceremony marked the official start of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, where athletes from across the Commonwealth marched into the OVO Hydro Arena in a celebration of sport and unity.

A multiple-time Commonwealth Games medallist, Mirabai heads into the competition as one of India's strongest medal hopes in weightlifting. Having previously won silver at Glasgow 2014 and gold at the Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022 editions, the Manipuri lifter will be aiming to add another Commonwealth medal to her decorated career.

India has fielded a strong contingent for the Glasgow Games, with several Olympic and world medallists expected to challenge for top honours. Mirabai's message resonated with fans, who flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating the weightlifting icon for leading the nation with the tricolour on one of the biggest stages in Commonwealth sport.