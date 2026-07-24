Who Is Tulika Maan? Indian Judoka Out Of CWG 2026 Amid Doping Failure

India's medal hopes suffered a setback after Commonwealth Games silver medallist Tulika Maan was withdrawn from the ongoing Glasgow Games following a provisional suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). The 27-year-old has been charged with three whereabouts failures in a 12-month period. She now faces a possible two-year ban.

She is the second Indian judoka to be ruled out of the Glasgow Games. Earlier, Arun Kumar was withdrawn after testing positive for an anabolic steroid in an out-of-competition test. He was also handed a provisional suspension by NADA.

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Who is Tulika Maan?

Tulika Maan is one of India's leading judokas, competing in the women's +78kg category. She won a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and represented India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 27-year-old from Delhi has also competed at the 2022 and 2024 World Championships, establishing herself as one of the country's top heavyweight judokas.

Maan represented India at the Paris Olympics in 2024 and also competed at the 2022 and 2024 World Championships. The Indian judo team is scheduled to leave for Glasgow on July 27, with competition beginning on July 31. India had named a 14-member judo squad for the Games.

Under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules, three whereabouts failures within 12 months amount to an anti-doping rule violation. Athletes in the Registered Testing Pool must regularly update their location details and remain available for testing during a designated 60-minute window each day. Failure to meet these requirements can lead to disciplinary action.