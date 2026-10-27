India A vs New Zealand A: Auqib Nabi's 3-Wicket Haul And Devdutt Padikkal's 199 Go In Vain As Bad Light Forces Draw | X / SonyLiv

Lincoln: Pacer Auqib Nabi bowled an incisive opening spell with the new ball but bad light prevented India A from recording a sensational come-from-behind win over New Zealand A in the first unofficial 'Test' which concluded in a draw here on Tuesday.

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Chasing a target of 313 after India finished their second innings at a mammoth 516, New Zealand A batters found the swing and seam movement generated by Nabi (3/28 in 10 overs) too hot to handle. The Indian rocked the home side's top-order with three quick wickets.

However, in cold and blustery conditions, New Zealand A managed to escape with a draw despite being reduced to 187 for 9 as umpires stopped proceedings owing to fading light. Even though 17 overs were left in the day, the light didn't improve and the teams settled for a draw.

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The players were in visible discomfort due to the chilly weather and KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal were seen wearing beanies to protect their ears.

The second unofficial 'A' Test will start on October 31 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

While the Indian team management would have wanted Test regulars Rahul (0 and 4), Jaiswal (17 and 5), and 'A' squad skipper Dhruv Jurel (1 and 2) to get a few runs under their belt, it was the comeback orchestrated by Devdutt Padikkal (32 and 199), after India conceded a 204-run first innings lead, that became the spectacular story of the game.

Starting the day at 488 for 8, Akash Deep (25 off 17 balls) struck three mighty sixes to take the total past the 500-run mark and help India set a steep target for the hosts.

Nabi bowled three perfect in-cutters that sent back home skipper Rhys Mariu (2), Tim Robinson (0) and Matthew Boyle (4) to give the visitors the upper-hand.

New Zealand were tottering at 14 for 3 when opener Curtis Heaphy (90 no) and Dean Foxcroft (42) added 78 runs for the fourth wicket. More importantly, they batted for 20 plus overs.

Once Mukesh Choudhary removed Foxcroft with a short ball, floodgates once again opened and even Padikkal, with his off-breaks, got a couple of breakthroughs.

When Akash Deep dismissed the dogged Simon Keene with the one that moved away to uproot the off-stump, New Zealand A were 170 for 9 in 55.3 overs.

But Heaphy and no. 11 Jayden Lennox batted for nearly 10 overs after that. It also helped that umpires, at one point, didn't allow the fast bowlers to operate due to fading light.

In fact, pacer Mukesh Choudhary was seen bowling left-arm spin from two steps.

Padikkal's good form would be a big takeaway for India along with Yash Rathod's performance (44 and 66) in both the innings ahead of the two-match senior Test series starting November 19.

The left-handed Rathod, who hails from Vidarbha, was the only uncapped batter in the top six and his temperament is something that chairman of selectors Pragyan Ojha would take note of.

Brief Scores:

India A 113 and 516 in 123.1 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 199, Sai Sudharsan 91, Yash Rathod 66, Washington Sundar 52, Zak Gibson 3/80).

New Zealand A: 317 and (target 313) 187/9 (Curtis Heaphy 90, Auqib Nabi 3/28, Devdutt Padikkal 2/11). Match Drawn.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)