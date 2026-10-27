IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss As Team India Elects To Bowl First Against New Zealand; Visitors Eye Series Win In Wellington

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India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the third T20I of the five-match series at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday, October 27. The visitors head into the contest with a commanding 2-0 lead and will be aiming to secure the series with another victory.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will be under pressure to deliver a strong performance on home soil and keep the series alive. Having lost the first two matches, the hosts need a win in Wellington to prevent India from taking an unassailable 3-0 lead.

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India have enjoyed a strong start to the series, winning the opening T20I by four wickets after chasing a target of 226 runs. They followed it up with another four-wicket victory in the second match, successfully chasing 181 runs, with Tilak Varma's 51 off 26 balls playing a crucial role.

With the series lead on the line, India will look to maintain their batting momentum while seeking a more consistent performance from their bowling attack. New Zealand, on the other hand, will need to address their bowling concerns and find a way to contain India's aggressive batting line-up.

A victory in Wellington would give India an unassailable 3-0 lead and seal the five-match series with two matches remaining. New Zealand will be determined to bounce back in front of their home crowd and reduce the deficit to 2-1, setting up a more competitive contest in the remaining matches.