IND W vs SA W, Women’s World Cup Final: Amanjot Kaur Takes Sensational Juggling Catch To Dismiss Laura Wolvaardt; Video

Amanjot Kaur pulled off one of the most spectacular catches of the Women’s World Cup final to dismiss South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt, pushing India closer to their dream of lifting the trophy. Wolvaardt looked set to take the game away from India after scoring a century. She attempted a slog-sweep off Deepti Sharma. The shot soared high into the night sky, swirling under the floodlights.

Amanjot positioned herself beneath it but momentarily lost control, spilling it once before juggling again. She then safely latched onto the catch on the third attempt with one hand, just inches from the turf. As the catch stuck, the stadium erupted in relief and joy. Wolvaardt’s dismissal marked a turning point, putting India firmly on the brink of securing their maiden Women’s World Cup crown.

India make history

India secured a historic moment in world cricket by defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, lifting their maiden World Cup trophy in front of a roaring home crowd. It was a night of emotion, dominance, and sheer belief as the Indian women rewrote history and etched their names among the greatest to ever play the sport.

Batting first in the high-pressure final, India showcased remarkable composure and intent, posting a formidable total of 298/7 in 50 overs. Young opener Shafali Verma once again stood tall on the grandest stage, smashing a brilliant 87 runs and setting the tone for India’s innings. Her fearless stroke play electrified the stadium and put South Africa immediately under pressure. Deepti Sharma continued her consistency in the middle order, adding a vital 58 runs and ensuring that India capitalized on their strong start. South Africa’s Ayabonga Khaka was the pick of their bowlers, claiming three wickets for 58 runs in a valiant but ultimately unsuccessful effort to restrict the Indian lineup.

In response, South Africa struggled to keep pace with the climbing required run rate as the Indian bowlers held their nerve throughout the chase. Despite flashes of resistance from the Proteas batters, the disciplined Indian attack refused to give away momentum. South Africa eventually fell short, unable to chase down the target.