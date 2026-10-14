IND VS WI 4th T20I Toss Update: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss & Opts To Bowl First; No Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

India will aim to clinch the series in Hyderabad on Wednesday | X

India captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to field first in the IND vs WI 4th T20I in Hyderabad. India currently lead the series 2-1, and could win it in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Shreyas retained the same XI meaning there was no room for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

India wins toss, Sooryavanshi benched

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IND vs WI Playing XI

India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav

West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shamar Springer, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

Hyderabad weather report

The daily forecast currently indicates a very low chance of precipitation, suggesting that rain is unlikely to disrupt the match. However, humidity is on the higher side, meaning dew could once again be a major factor.

A full contest therefore is expected, with captain winning the toss likely to opt and chase as has been the norm in this series.

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India are 2-1 ahead in the series and a win on Wednesday will give them an unassailable lead, while the visitors will be eager to draw level. India bounced back with a 14-run win in the third T20I in Indore, restricting the West Indies to 209 despite another late assault from the visitors.

A win in Hyderabad would help India clinch the five-match series. West Indies, led by Shai Hope, will need a strong all-round performance to level the series and keep their hopes alive ahead of the final match.