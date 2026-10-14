IND VS WI 4th T20I Toss Update: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss & Opts To Bowl First; No Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

India captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to field first in the IND vs WI 4th T20I in Hyderabad. India currently lead the series 2-1, and could win it in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Shreyas retained the same XI meaning there was no room for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
India wins toss, Sooryavanshi benched
IND vs WI Playing XI
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav
West Indies: Shai Hope(w/c), Jewel Andrew, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shamar Springer, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph
Hyderabad weather report
The daily forecast currently indicates a very low chance of precipitation, suggesting that rain is unlikely to disrupt the match. However, humidity is on the higher side, meaning dew could once again be a major factor.
A full contest therefore is expected, with captain winning the toss likely to opt and chase as has been the norm in this series.
India are 2-1 ahead in the series and a win on Wednesday will give them an unassailable lead, while the visitors will be eager to draw level. India bounced back with a 14-run win in the third T20I in Indore, restricting the West Indies to 209 despite another late assault from the visitors.
A win in Hyderabad would help India clinch the five-match series. West Indies, led by Shai Hope, will need a strong all-round performance to level the series and keep their hopes alive ahead of the final match.