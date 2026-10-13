Hyderabad Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In IND Vs WI 4th T20I?

Will Rain Play Spoilsport In IND Vs WI 4th T20I |

India will take on West Indies in the fourth T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 14, with the hosts looking to seal the five-match series. With the match scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST, weather conditions will be closely watched by fans hoping for an uninterrupted contest.

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Hyderabad Weather Forecast for IND vs WI 4th T20I

According to the available weather forecast, Hyderabad is expected to experience largely dry conditions on Wednesday. The city could see temperatures reach around 34°C during the day before dropping to approximately 21°C at night.

The daily forecast currently indicates a very low chance of precipitation, suggesting that rain is unlikely to disrupt the match. However, humidity is on the higher side, meaning dew could once again be a major factor.

A full contest therefore is expected, with captain winning the toss likely to opt and chase as has been the norm in this series.

India are 2-1 ahead in the series and a win on Wednesday will give them an unassailable lead, while the visitors will be eager to draw level. India bounced back with a 14-run win in the third T20I in Indore, restricting the West Indies to 209 despite another late assault from the visitors.